Houston’s Reggie and Ron Radiothon Scores 72,000 Meals

For the second year, Audacy Houston’s SportsRadio 610 (KILT-AM) raised more than $24,000 for the Houston Food Bank through its Reggie and Ron Radiothon. The annual event is hosted by In the Loop‘s Reggie Adetula and The Drive‘s Ron Hughley.

Alongside the SportsRadio team and Mix 96.5 co-host Jessie Watt, the duo helped flip the fundraising dollars into more than 72,000 meals for those in need across the region. Founded in 1982, the Houston Food Bank serves families across Houston and Southeast Texas, working to ensure consistent access to nutritious meals for those facing food insecurity.

KILT-AM Brand Manager Parker Hillis said, “What we do is powerful, and our listeners jumped at the chance to rally around our station and city, which is just further proof of the impact we make for our fellow Houstonians. I’m grateful we have a team here at Audacy Houston who are committed to campaigns like this year-round.”

Houston Food Bank President and CEO Brian Greene said, “As more families across Texas are struggling to put food on the table, Houston Food Bank and the neighbors we serve appreciate more than ever the continued support from community partners like Audacy and SportsRadio 610. Thanks to the station and its generous listeners, $24,000 was raised during the Reggie & Ron Radiothon, which will provide 72,000 meals to children, families, senior citizens, and veterans experiencing food insecurity. Together, we are providing hope and food for better lives across Houston Food Bank’s 18-county service area.”