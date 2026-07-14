From FuboTV To FM: Flatley Comes to Connoisseur Long Island

Connoisseur Media is putting its Long Island sales operation under new leadership. Chris Flatley, a Long Island native with more than 15 years in national ad sales, becomes the cluster’s new Director of Sales, succeeding Darren DiPrima, who moves to Station Manager.

Most recently, Flatley served as Vice President of Ad Sales for C15 Studio. Before that, he led the advertising business at fuboTV. He will now lead revenue strategy and sales operations for Connoisseur’s 97.5 WALK, 98.3 KJOY (WKJY), 94.3 The Shark (WWSK), 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF), and 1100 WHLI-AM, along with Connrex Digital.

Connoisseur Media Regional Manager Kristin Okesson said, “Chris understands that this business is still about relationships, accountability and results. Long Island is a unique market, and our clients and the Connoisseur Long Island team deserve a partner who knows the community, shows up every day and is willing to fight for their success. This is a very experienced team, and it was important to find someone who understands this market, values our relationships and is ready to roll up their sleeves from day one. We are not looking to be just another media company. Our goal is to be the most productive and reliable business partner our clients have, and Chris is ready to help us deliver on that promise.”

Flatley stated, “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work with innovative companies and talented teams, but the opportunity to lead a Long Island organization with such deep community ties was one I couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to building on the strong foundation already in place and working with our team to create new opportunities for our clients and community.”