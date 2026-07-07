Rosenberg Leads NY State Broadcasters 2026 Hall Of Fame Class

Three radio industry leaders, including WABC morning host Sid Rosenberg, headline the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, alongside two retired television General Managers and two of New York City’s most recognizable broadcast news anchors.

The radio contingent includes Regional Radio Group Glens Falls Station Manager Dan Miner, who oversees WCKM, WCQL, WWSC-AM, and WDKM; WCKM morning co-host and sales executive Pete Cloutier; and Rosenberg, who moved to NYC to join Imus in the Morning from South Florida in 2001.

The television side of the class includes WABC-TV retired anchor Bill Ritter, who left the station weeks ago after revealing an early-stage Alzheimer’s diagnosis and will continue covering related special projects; WNYW “FOX 5” New York morning anchor Rosanna Scotto, a WNYW fixture since 1986; and retired general managers Bob Krummenacker of WBNG-TV Binghamton and Chuck Samuels of WHAM-TV.

The New York State Broadcasters Association will hold the induction ceremony on October 22 during a luncheon gala inside the Rainbow Room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

NYSBA President David Donovan said, “The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 sets the ‘gold standard’ for broadcasters throughout New York State and the nation. The inductees represent a lifetime of achievement serving their profession and their communities. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”