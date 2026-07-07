The Drive Steers Elwell Back To Chicago

Hubbard’s Classic Rock 97.1 The Drive (WDRV) in Chicago is handing Lauren “Lern” Elwell the wheel as its new evening host, a homecoming of sorts for the Chicago-area native, who brings more than two decades of broadcast experience to her new role.

Elwell spent 13 years at Hubbard’s St. Louis classic rock station KSHE 95, where she has helmed the morning and afternoon drives and, currently, middays. She also co-hosts The Rizzuto Show on 105.7 The Point (KPNT), a role she has held for three years.

Elwell will report to Brand and Content Director Keith Hastings in her new role.

Hastings said, “Lern is a tremendous rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle talent whose authentic delivery, engaging storytelling, and passion for the format are a perfect fit for The Drive. She understands the audience, loves the music, and brings the kind of personality that listeners will connect with immediately.”

Elwell stated, “I am beyond thrilled to be back in the state where my radio journey began. I’ve always loved working in rock radio, and adding the legendary WDRV call letters to my career is incredibly exciting. I can’t wait to connect with listeners across Chicago, work alongside this amazing team, and make some unforgettable memories.”