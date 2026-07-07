Civic Media has built a digital media network in the Midwest with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our radio stations, websites, mobile app, and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

Job Summary

Civic Media is a growing company using the latest technology to revitalize hometown radio, and we are looking for a Broadcast Engineer (Full-Time) to join our engineering team. In this role, you will help maintain and support the technical infrastructure of our network of radio stations. This position is part of a collaborative team responsible for studios and transmitter sites across the entire state. The ideal candidate has hands-on experience with broadcast systems such as Nautel, GatesAir, Broadcast Electronics transmitters, WideOrbit automation, SAS audio networking equipment, and is adept at ensuring our stations stay on the air with top-quality audio. If you are passionate about both the legacy of radio and cutting-edge broadcast technology, and would like to work with an amazing team of engineering and technology professionals, this is the opportunity for you.

This position will require frequent travel to our facilities throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota, and the UP of Michigan. The right candidate may be located anywhere in the state of Wisconsin, eastern Minnesota, or the western part of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Civic Media will provide a company vehicle and all tools.

Responsibilities

• Install, maintain, and repair broadcast equipment: Ensure optimal performance of all studio and transmission equipment. This includes FM/AM transmission systems (e.g., Nautel, GatesAir, BE transmitters), RF transceivers, antennas, satellite receivers, etc.

• Support studio and remote operations: Troubleshoot and maintain studio equipment and remote broadcast gear, including audio consoles and routing systems, broadcast automation systems, telephone interface systems, and related PC hardware.

• Documentation: Document all equipment installations, wiring configurations, maintenance routines, repairs, and replacements. Keep accurate records to assist with troubleshooting and ensure compliance with regulations.

• Project implementation: Work with the engineering team to plan and execute technical projects and ensure they are completed on schedule and according to specifications.

• Respond quickly to equipment outages, malfunctions, and technical problems at studios, transmitter sites, and translator locations. Diagnose issues and implement solutions to minimize downtime and maintain broadcast continuity.

Qualifications

Experience & Education: Minimum of 5 years of experience in radio station engineering (studio and transmitter support), or an equivalent combination of education and experience (a degree in Engineering or a related field may substitute for some experience).

Technical Expertise: Significant hands-on expertise in the planning, installation, and maintenance of radio broadcast facilities and equipment. Proficiency with RF systems (transmitters, antennas, combiners) and IP-based broadcast systems is required.

Broadcast Systems Knowledge: Extensive knowledge of broadcast audio systems across the entire chain, from studio to transmitter. Familiarity with state-of-the-art audio processing equipment, broadcast automation platforms, and modern studio design is expected.

AM/FM/HD Systems: Strong working knowledge of FM and Directional and Non-Directional AM transmission systems.

Video and Digital Media: Experience with audio and video streaming platforms and equipment is a plus!

Regulatory Compliance: Deep understanding of all regulations and standards applicable to broadcast engineering, including FCC rules and safety standards (OSHA, FAA, etc). Commitment to maintaining full compliance with legal requirements and company policies.

Computer Skills: High level of computer proficiency and IT literacy. Comfortable with extensive use of computer-based tools for audio routing, automation control, remote equipment monitoring, and other broadcast-related software.

Project & Time Management: Proven ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment. Excellent organizational skills, attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize tasks to meet deadlines.

Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, including the ability to clearly document technical information and interact professionally and promptly with colleagues and vendors.

Additional Requirements: Must have a valid driver’s license for travel to sites and be able to lift and carry equipment as needed.

The Civic Media engineering team is a close group of professionals with a broad background of skills, talents, and specialties. We are driven to revitalize local radio through the use of cutting edge technology, the efficient use of existing resources, and with strong support from leadership within the organization. From music, news, and sports, to progressive talk and commentary, our stations serve a wide range of audiences. The Civic Media engineering team focuses on our desire to create amazing local radio that serves the needs of the communities we operate in without placing an emphasis on musical taste, sports affiliations, and political views. Packers or Vikings, red or blue. We’re not concerned with your party… we’re interested in you! If you love radio, you’ll love this opportunity.

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

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