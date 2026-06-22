FAB Finds New Chairman as Leadership Cycle Turns

The Florida Association of Broadcasters is entering a new leadership cycle, installing a new chairman and chairman-elect, expanding its executive committee, and welcoming four new members to its board of directors across both its radio and television divisions.

John Soapes, President and General Manager of Hearst Television’s Orlando and Tampa operations, steps up to serve as FAB Chairman. Cox Media Group Tampa Market Manager Jason Meder moves into the Chairman-Elect role as part of the association’s regular leadership rotation.

Lara Kunkler transitions to Immediate Past Chair and will remain on the Executive Committee. Salem Media VP and Regional General Manager Carolyn Cassidy joins her there, filling the seat vacated by Adib Eden, who concludes one of the longest board tenures in FAB history.

Four new board members were also welcomed. CMG Television Senior VP and Chief Sales Officer and Cox Media Group Orlando General Manager Darren Moore joins the television board. Cox Media Group Orlando VP and Market Manager JC Campese and MARC Media Group founder and owner Roger Holler join the radio board. Newsmax Radio & Audio CEO Ralph Renzi joins as an associate member.

FAB President and CEO Pat Roberts said, “We are fortunate to have talented, deeply committed, and passionate broadcasters in Florida who are willing to serve our association. John Soapes is the ideal, innovative Chairman to pair with Heather Lomagistro as she takes the helm. I am grateful to welcome Carolyn to the Executive Committee and Darren, JC, Roger, and Ralph to the Board.”

FAB Chairman John Soapes said, “I’m honored to serve as Chairman and to build on the tremendous work of Lara Kunkler, the Executive Committee, the FAB team, and this board. Florida is one of the fastest growing and most dynamic states in the nation, and local broadcasters play an essential role in helping residents navigate that growth as trusted voices, first informers, and community partners.”