104.3 The Score Keeps Chicago Bulls Radio Rights

Before their contractual shot clock expired, the Chicago Bulls scored a multi-year broadcast extension with Audacy’s 104.3 The Score (WSCR). As part of the deal, the station will remain the flagship frequency for all of the team’s regular and postseason games.

Game day broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky, color analyst Bill Wennington, and host Alyssa Bergamini. Swirsky will lead a 15-minute pregame show, with a 30-minute postgame show to follow, hosted by a rotating lineup.

Audacy Chicago VP of Sports Programming Mitch Rosen said, “We are proud to continue our partnership with the Chicago Bulls and remain the voice of Chicago sports fans. Our broadcast team of Chuck, Bill, and Alyssa, paired with our talented production staff, consistently delivers a premier experience across the Midwest on all digital platforms. This extension is a testament to our strong, collaborative relationship with the Reinsdorf family and the Bulls’ front office.”

Chicago Bulls Chief Operating Officer Ram Padmanabhan said, “We consider our broadcasts an essential part of the Bulls offering and a key component of our fan experience, and we know that The Score feels the same.”