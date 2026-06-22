BIA Bets on AI-Driven Intelligence With New VP Hire

After more than two decades moving between media, advertising, and SaaS strategy, Michael Guerity is stepping into a new Vice President role at BIA Advisory Services, leading the firm’s Market Intelligence and Strategic Communications division.

Guerity, who previously held senior leadership roles at Cox Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Drive Auto division, comes to BIA from Lightcast, where he served as Head of GTM Strategy & Marketing. At BIA, he will oversee market positioning, research storytelling, content development, and industry engagement, while helping shape how the firm develops and delivers its US local advertising forecast intelligence and market analysis.

In addition, Guerity will work alongside the firm’s forecasting and leadership teams to expand the value of its intelligence offerings through AI-enabled processes.

BIA Advisory Services CEO Tom Buono said, “Mike brings a unique combination of media industry expertise, strategic communications leadership, digital innovation, and revenue growth strategy that aligns perfectly with BIA’s mission. As media and advertising continue to evolve, his experience will help our clients identify emerging opportunities, navigate industry change, and make more informed strategic decisions.”

Guerity added, “Media companies are navigating fundamental shifts in how consumers discover content, how advertisers allocate budgets, and how technology is reshaping the marketplace. The opportunity ahead for BIA is not simply to deliver more data, but to make our market intelligence more actionable, accessible, and valuable so clients can identify growth opportunities, make more informed decisions, and navigate the rapid changes shaping the future of local advertising.”