Family Life Radio Mourns Midday Host Shannyn Caldwell

Family Life Radio is mourning the loss of the Christian network’s midday host of 15 years, Shannyn Caldwell, who passed away on January 8, following a yearlong battle with stage four triple-negative inflammatory breast cancer.

With more than 25 years in broadcasting, Caldwell’s on-air warmth and unshakable faith became hallmarks of her ministry with FLR. Even as of November, she was featured in Radio Ink‘s Season of Giving for leading a team in Albuquerque’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk – a feat truly indicative of her spirit and nature.

FLR Chief Broadcast Officer Adam Biddell said, “I first met Shannyn in 2010 when we invited her to audition for the Family Life Radio Morning Show. It was immediately clear that she wasn’t just talented; she was called.”

FLR President and CEO Evan Carlson said, “Shannyn is deeply loved by our Family Life Radio staff and by the many listeners she’s encouraged over the years. Her faith, joy, and genuine heart have left a lasting mark on all of us. We’re holding her family close in prayer and surrounding them with love during this season.”

Biddell added, “Shannyn fought the good fight with grace and perseverance. Her voice became our companion, her story a reminder that God meets us in the struggle, and her ministry a testament to what it means to remain faithful, even when the road is hard. Her impact on Family Life Radio and on the lives she touched will be felt for years to come.”