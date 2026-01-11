Cali 93.9 & Food For The Poor Unite to Aid SoCal Families in Need

Meruelo Media’s Cali 93.9 (KLLI) joined forces with Food For The Poor for their first-ever radiothon, uniting Southern California listeners to support children and families across Latin America and the Caribbean through the organization’s Angels of Hope program.

Held December 11–12, the two-day event set out to secure 300 child sponsorships and surpassed the goal with 329. Each sponsorship provides critical aid to children living in extreme poverty, offering ongoing support and hope through Food For The Poor’s relief and development efforts.

Meruelo Media Senior Vice President of Programming and Content Pio Ferro said, “Cali 93.9 is proud to partner with Food For The Poor, uniting listeners, donors, and community members around a shared commitment to support vulnerable children and Latino families in need.”

Food For The Poor President/CEO Ed Raine said, “This radiothon is a powerful example of what happens when media, community, and compassion come together. Through Cali 93.9’s leadership and the generosity of its listeners, vulnerable children now have consistent support through our Angels Of Hope child sponsorship program and a stronger foundation for the future.”

