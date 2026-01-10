John Terrett Brings Twice-Daily Wall Street Analysis to Red Apple

Financial journalist John Terrett is getting a syndicated boost into morning and afternoon drive with the new Red Apple AM/PM Market Reports, from John Catsimatidis’s Red Apple Media, combining real-time market intelligence with Terrett’s global business expertise.

Terrett has reported from the New York Stock Exchange for nearly a decade and brings extensive experience from his years with the BBC, CNBC, al Jazeera America, al Jazeera English, and China Global Television. Airing twice daily Monday through Friday, each morning’s edition focuses on pre-market trading and daily expectations, while the afternoon recap breaks down closing activity and key economic developments.

Catsimatidis commented, “More than ever before, listeners need clarity on what’s happening on Wall Street. John has been a guest on my Sunday program, The Cats Roundtable, many times, and his exceptional understanding of the financial world arms listeners with the knowledge they need to make smart financial decisions.”

Terrett stated, “I am delighted to join the Red Apple family and look forward to reaching listeners across America with valuable insights that will help them maximize their investments. I want to thank John for this wonderful opportunity.”