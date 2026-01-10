Maine Leads Five Key Leadership Promotions For Galaxy Media

Galaxy Media has promoted several team members into new C-Suite and senior leadership roles. The promotions span operations, programming, sales, finance, and client experience.

Nick Maine has been elevated from Chief Revenue Officer to Chief Operating Officer. Maine said, “Central New York has always been home for me. Galaxy Media has given me the opportunity to grow as a leader while making a meaningful impact on the communities we serve, and I’m proud to continue supporting the people, families, and neighbors who make Central New York such a strong place to live and work.”

14 years after starting as an intern, Alex Conn moves from Brand Manager to Chief Content Officer. Conn will lead content strategy and creative direction across Galaxy’s 13 radio stations. His innovative brand leadership and programming expertise have been central to the company’s success both on-air and behind the scenes.

Jennifer Wells, a 25-year veteran of the company, has been promoted from Business Manager to Controller. After 16 years with the company, Tami Grashof has been promoted to Regional Sales Manager. Rounding out the promotions, Brittany Capparelli has been named Director of Client Experience, moving up from Event Marketing Specialist.

Galaxy Media CEO Ed Levine commented, “These promotions are a pivotal moment for Galaxy Media. We’re energized to celebrate our team’s growth and excited for the leadership, creativity, and drive they bring as we shape the next chapter of our company.”