Successor Pending as Martin Shifts to Full-Time Audacy SVP Role

Audacy has transitioned Michael Martin out of his role as Brand Manager of the Bay Area’s Alice 97.3 (KLLC) as he zeroes in on his full-time national duties as the company’s Senior Vice President of Programming and Head of Music Initiatives.

Martin has been a key programming leader in San Francisco for more than 16 years, first joining CBS Radio before its merger with Audacy. Over that span, he has overseen multiple stations, including KLLC, KMVQ, KITS, and KRBQ, earning accolades as one of Radio Ink‘s Best Program Directors. He also served as CBS Radio CHR format captain.

Audacy San Francisco Senior Vice President and Market Manager Kieran Geffert shared the news with staff, noting Martin’s 16-year tenure in the cluster. “We’re grateful for Michael’s leadership and the passion he’s brought to Alice, and all of our brands,” Geffert said in a memo shared with Radio Ink. “His programming vision, artist partnerships, signature events, and steady leadership have been integral to Alice’s trajectory over the years.”

Chief Programming Officer Jeff Sottolano echoed that sentiment in a company-wide note, calling Martin “a valuable contributor to the success of our San Francisco brands for almost two decades.”

An Audacy spokesperson said the broadcaster will announce new leadership for Alice 97.3 in the coming days.