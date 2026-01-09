President Trump Pledges Action On ‘Very Big’ AM Radio Act

President Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for the AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act during an interview on Thursday, calling the legislation “a very big subject” and stating that his administration “will be doing something on that.”

The comments came during a conversation with Salem Media Group syndicated host Hugh Hewitt, who suggested pairing the legislation, which mandates AM radio access in all new vehicles, with other bipartisan measures as part of a broader legislative package. Hewitt noted that both the AM Act and the Dreamers Act have supermajority backing in Congress and could help advance the administration’s agenda.

President Trump agreed that the AM measure carries great significance, describing it as “a very popular thing,” though he said health care reform remains his top legislative priority. “I like the AM radio in every car. I like that. I’m in favor of it,” Trump said. “It’s interesting. A lot of people don’t know about that, but it’s actually a very big subject. Oh, it’s a huge deal. We’re going to be doing something on that.”

The legislation, which passed the Senate Commerce Committee in July 2025, would require automakers to maintain free AM radio access in all new vehicles, including electric models that have increasingly phased it out. The measure has drawn support from 316 House members, 61 senators, and a broad coalition of organizations, including emergency management agencies, unions, governors, and broadcasters.

Despite overwhelming support, final passage has been delayed by procedural hurdles and the 2025 government shutdown. House leaders are reportedly planning a floor vote soon, while Senate supporters are weighing whether to bring it to the floor or attach it to larger legislation.

During his 2024 campaign, President Trump publicly pledged his support for protecting AM radio in vehicles, telling attendees at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville that he would act “at the request of the NRB” to safeguard the medium. The President linked his commitment to broader efforts to defend “pro-God content,” saying Christian broadcasting was “under siege.”