Family Life Radio Host Leads Cancer Walk While in Treatment

Family Life Radio Midday Host Shannyn Caldwell joined hundreds of participants in Albuquerque for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, leading her team, “Shannyn’s Kicking Cancer,” while undergoing treatment for breast cancer herself.

Caldwell has shared her diagnosis of Stage Four Triple-Negative Inflammatory Breast Cancer and her faith journey openly with Family Life Radio listeners nationwide, using her platform to encourage others facing similar challenges.

Among those walking with her was Family Life Radio Business Partnership sponsor Ken from New Mexico, who joined the team to honor his late wife. He said, “Thank you for allowing me to participate today. Shannyn’s journey has a very important place in my heart.”

Caldwell commented, “What a joyful day of hope, prayer, and support for cancer survivors and their loved ones! This day was great proof that no one fights alone, and help IS on the way.”

Family Life Radio President and CEO Evan Carlson added, “Family Life Radio staff has been honored to stand with Shannyn through her journey. We are in awe of her strong faith in Jesus to bring her through this, and we join countless listeners in praying and believing for her full healing. Shannyn’s courage and trust in God inspires us all.”

