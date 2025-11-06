Mid-West Family Radiothon Sets New CMN Record in La Crosse

Mid-West Family Broadcasting La Crosse and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raised more than $150,000 during their annual Radiothon, setting a new record for donations to support families with children receiving medical care in Western Wisconsin.

The total was announced at Emplify Health by Gundersen, where one of this year’s CMN Heroes, Oaklynn Kerrigan, joined her family and local station representatives to celebrate the milestone. Oaklynn’s family was among those assisted by Children’s Miracle Network during her treatment for cancer.

Mid-West Family operates six stations in the area: KQ98 (KQYB), Z93 (WIZM), 95.7 The Rock (WRQT), 94.7 KCLH, WKTY-AM, and WIZM-AM.

Oaklynn’s mother told WIZM-AM, “We are so grateful for everything that they’ve done. We’re definitely looking forward to giving back to Children’s Miracle Network because they’ve really helped us in the long run and in the right now, right here.”

Gundersen Medical Foundation President and Chairman Dr. Stephen Shapiro added, “To reach a record like we did this year shows the generosity of the community. There’s awareness that these kids need help, there’s awareness that we have the ability to help as a community… and it’s somewhat our duty to give to those who need help.”

Make sure your station’s charitable holiday actions are added to Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally. Send your good news to our Editor-in-Chief Cameron Coats. To see every story and contribution from this year’s Tally click here. Subscribe to our daily headlines email and follow Radio Ink on Instagram for updates as they happen.