Urban One Makes Multi-Market Leader Moves In DC, Ohio, & More

Urban One’s Radio One division has named a new slate of operations and programming leaders across several major markets, part of what the Black-focused broadcaster calls a broader internal realignment across its local brands.

A Plus has been appointed Operations Manager for Radio One DC (WKYS, WMMJ, WPRS, WOL, WYCB), transitioning from the same role in Cleveland.

Matt Myers will move into the Operations Manager position for Radio One Cleveland (WENZ, WZAK, WERE, WJMO) after serving in the same capacity for Radio One Richmond. Katt D (Erwin Hill) becomes Operations Manager for Radio One Richmond (WCDX, WKJS, WXGI, WPZZ), following his time as Operations Manager in Raleigh.

In Raleigh, Melissa Wade has been promoted to Program Director of WFXC and WNNL after serving as Assistant Program Director at WNNL, while Big Mo joins the cluster as Program Director of WQOK.

Additional programming promotions include DJ Supreme to Program Director of WIZF in Cincinnati, DJ Nailz to Program Director of WCKX in Columbus, and Robyn Simone to Program Director of WXMG in Columbus. All three previously held Assistant Program Director roles.

Urban One Senior Vice President of Programming Colby Colb said, “These leadership changes reflect the incredible depth of talent within Radio One. It’s exciting to see so many of our team members grow within the company and take on new challenges across markets. By empowering our brightest minds to share fresh ideas and perspectives, we ensure our stations remain dynamic, creative, and deeply connected to the communities we serve.”

Urban One Audio Division Co-President Eddie Harrell, Jr. added, “I’m thrilled with the strong leadership team we’re building across our audio division. These appointments underscore our focus on operational excellence, collaboration, and innovation as we continue to elevate the listener experience and strengthen our local impact.”