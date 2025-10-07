“Big John” Hill Leads Vermont Broadcasters Hall of Fame ’25 Class

The Vermont Association of Broadcasters has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame inductees and award winners, celebrating decades of service and community impact across the state’s airwaves. Honorees will be recognized at a ceremony on November 15 in Burlington.

“Big John” started his career at WJOY-AM and WDOT-AM, where he helped the station reach a 70 share in Burlington ratings during the 1970s. He later worked for WVMT-AM, Champ 101.3 (WCPV-FM), and Star 92.9 (WEZF-FM), also serving as Sales Manager for Clear Channel Radio Burlington.

Vermont Public SVP of Engineering & Technology Joe Tymecki will also be inducted for his leadership across radio and television engineering. Tymecki has held key roles at VPR, Vermont PBS, and WCAX-TV, and serves on the state’s Emergency Communications Committee overseeing the EAS Plan.

WCAX-TV photojournalist Joe Carroll will also be inducted.

Sison Broadcasting’s 95 Triple X (WXXX) in Burlington earned Broadcaster of the Year for its #SophieStrong campaign supporting a local student diagnosed with ocular melanoma. The station temporarily rebranded as “Sophie95.5FM,” raising more than $13,000 for the family’s medical costs.

Merl Grabowski, a four-decade radio professional whose career includes WYKR-FM, WSNO/WORK, and Radio New England Broadcast Group, will receive the Distinguished Service Award for his lasting impact on Vermont radio sales and operations and Pamal Broadcasting’s WSYB-AM is getting the Alan Noyes Community Service Award for its annual Christmas Fund.

The fund has supported Rutland County families for 52 years, raising $64,000 in 2024.