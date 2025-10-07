MediaCo Takes Hot 97 From NYC To ATL On WHOT-TV

MediaCo’s HOT 97 (WQHT) announced the launch of WHOT-TV 66 in Atlanta in partnership with TRACE. The expansion brings HOT 97 programming to over-the-air television, offering music, culture, and community-based content

On October 1, CNZ Communications rebranded WGBP-TV as WHOT-TV 66, starting its collaboration with MediaCo. Programming includes HOT 97 Originals, TRACE Afro-urban content, and ATLNOW, a local news format highlighting community updates. The move continues MediaCo’s expansion into television after its acquisition of Estrella Media, with Hot 97 getting its own Free Ad-Supported Television streaming channel.

MediaCo EVP of Content & Growth Kudjo Sogadzi said, “Expanding into Atlanta television allows us to bring the music, the energy, and the voices of Black culture to an even larger audience. Atlanta has helped shape culture for many years through its artists, producers, and fans, and we’re excited to create a new platform where New York and Atlanta’s legacies meet.”

CNZ Communications CEO Terry Crosby said, “WHOT-TV is where Atlanta’s voice meets HOT 97’s legacy. Together, we’re delivering hip hop culture live, local, and unfiltered.

The station begins broadcasting on October 30.