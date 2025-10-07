Entravision Bringing ‘Desmadre Live!’ to Fuego Format Lineup

Entravision and LatiNation Media are teaming up to deliver Desmadre Live!, a new syndicated bilingual show described as part talk show, part cultural clubhouse to be simulcast across radio and television starting on October 21.

The nighttime program will be carried across select Entravision stations carrying the Fuego brand, including Phoenix’s 106.7 FM, Sacramento’s 101.9 FM, El Paso’s 94.7 FM, and McAllen’s 99.5 FM. The television broadcasts will be carried across LatiNation’s LATV broadcast network and the LatiNation and ElBoton apps.

The Desmadre Live! lineup includes Erick Galindo, Krystal Bee, Raiza Licea, Angie Vee, Anakaren “AK” Lopez, Luis Verduzco, and Rico Hernandez. The series is executive produced by Flavio Morales, Aura Quiroz, Andrés Palencia, and Bruno Seros-Ulloa, and directed by Mauro Micolich with producers Isabel Sega and Micolich.

Entravision VP of Audio Content Andrea Prado added, “Desmadre Live! represents a generation of cultural and conversational leaders from across music, comedy, radio, and podcasting. It solidifies LatiNation and our Fuego programmed radio stations as a complementary platform with a shared purpose: to deliver bilingual entertainment that truly reflects today’s Latino culture and identity. We’re excited to be part of this launch and programming fusion that will resonate with one of the largest consumer segments in the United States.”

LatiNation Media CEO Andrés Palencia said, “Desmadre Live! was built for how people really consume culture — on their phones, in their cars, and on their own time. It’s lively, unstructured, authentically real, and rooted in the voices that are shaping the future of Latin entertainment.”