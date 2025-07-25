Cleveland’s WOVU 95.9 FM Debuts The Abbie Knights Show

Cleveland’s Urban Alternative station WOVU 95.9 FM announces that The Abbie Knights Show joins the afternoon lineup starting Saturday, marking the first time a Latina leads an urban‑format radio show in Cleveland.

Produced in Atlanta and hosted by Knights, the show makes Cleveland its flagship home, setting the stage for future syndication across the country. She joins WOVU’s lineup Eric Nolan of The O’Jays, Krayzie Bone, and Dave Tolliver.

FCB Radio Network CEO and WOVU 95.9 FM Operations Manager Darvio Morrow said, “Having Abbie Knights join WOVU is a historic and exciting step forward. Her show brings a unique perspective that reflects the diversity and cultural vibrancy of our community, while introducing a powerful new voice to Cleveland radio.”

Knights shared, “I’m thrilled to make WOVU 95.9 FM the flagship home for my show. Cleveland is such an influential music city, and I’m honored to bring fresh content and real conversations to its listeners as we gear up for national syndication.”