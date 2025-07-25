Steve Mason and John Ireland To Stay With GKB’s ESPN LA

ESPN has signed a multi-year contract extension with Steve Mason and John Ireland, ensuring their flagship afternoon drive show Mason & Ireland will continue on Good Karma Brands’ ESPN Los Angeles (KSPN-AM) through Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

While Mason & Ireland has been a mainstay on ESPN LA since 2005, the two have been an on-air pair for more than thirty years.

ESPN Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment David Roberts remarked, “We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Steve and John. They bring energy, humor, and perspective that resonate with listeners across Los Angeles. There’s nothing quite like Mason & Ireland in the market or in sports radio.”

Ireland, who also serves as the Los Angeles Lakers’ radio play-by-play announcer, stated, “I’m incredibly thankful to continue our run. If you would have told me 20 years ago that Mason and I would get to talk sports, on ESPN Radio, in Los Angeles, for more than two decades–I would have called you crazy. Those kind of runs rarely happen in radio. But my dad used to tell me: ‘you have Irish luck–take advantage of it.’ And the truth is, we’ve been ridiculously lucky to work here with people we love, and to do it for a great audience.”

Mason added, “I’m incredibly grateful to continue this amazing ride with ESPN and our loyal listeners. It’s an honor to do what I love every day with people I respect and a city I love.”