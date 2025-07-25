WLS To Unwind Chicago’s MusicRadio Years In Reunion Broadcast

Chicago’s WLS-AM 890 is bringing back the voices that helped define Top 40 radio in the Midwest with a special two-hour program this Saturday, July 26. WLS Unwound: Personalities of the MusicRadio Years will spotlight the legendary “Rock of Chicago.”

The live reunion broadcast will air from the station’s lakefront studios beginning at 10p CT and feature an array of former WLS talent sharing memories and stories from their time behind the mic. Set to appear are Tommy Edwards, Chuck Knapp, Catherine Johns, Chuck Buell, and Jim Kerr, with a few surprise guests.

The program will be hosted by WLS historian Scott Childers, author of the definitive history of the station, and produced by a behind-the-scenes team including Ted Gorden Smucker, Bill Shannon, Tim Larson, Travis Bravo, and Kipper McGee. Radio chronicler Art Vuolo will archive the event on video.

Packed with historic audio clips and rare insights from the people who helped make WLS a powerhouse brand, the broadcast will also stream online.