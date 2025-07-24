Josh Innes Rolls Back Onto Detroit’s Wheels

iHeartMedia Detroit’s 106.7 WLLZ, Detroit’s Wheels, announced the return of Josh Innes to morning drive. The Josh Innes Show returns to WLLZ on July 28 after previously airing on the station from 2021 to 2023.

Innes has previously hosted shows on iHeart Nashville’s 105.9 The Rock (WNRQ), Gow Media’s ESPN 97.5/92.5 (KFNC) in Houston, and iHeart Houston’s SportsTalk790 (KBME-AM).

WLLZ Program Director Casey Krukowski said, “Josh is the perfect morning host for WLLZ. His infectious energy, deep passion for rock music, and genuine connection with listeners make him a natural fit. I’m confident Detroit will embrace this show.”

Innes shared, “I can’t wait to have some fun waking up Detroit every morning. I look forward to being part of what’s going to be an amazing success story.”