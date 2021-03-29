Josh Innes Coming To Nashville

105.9 The Rock, will debut The Josh Innes Show, April 5. He most recently served as the afternoon host on ESPN 97.5 + 92.5 in Houston and previously host for iHeartMedia Houston’s SportsTalk790.

“Josh is wildly talented as a personality, idea generator and storyteller,” said Jonathan Shuford, PD. “He’s unconventional, creative and exceptionally compelling. We’re beyond excited to welcome him to Nashville and foster in the next great Classic Rock morning show!”

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity,” said Innes. “105.9 the Rock is an incredible brand and I look forward to helping take it to another level.”