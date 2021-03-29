Radio Vet Walt Tiburski Retiring

After 50 consecutive years in the business Walt Tiburski will retire April 30. He will remain, for a short time, as a business consultant for Alpine Broadcasting’s WAVV 101.1 FM in the Naples/Ft. Myers market.

Tiburski began his early radio business career in 1969 at WIXY 1260 in Cleveland. In 1973, Tiburski was hired by Malrite Communications for its’ newly acquired WMMS in Cleveland. As VP and GM he led the iconic “The Buzzard” brand to ratings success and the honor of being named Radio Station of the Year by Rolling Stone Magazine for five consecutive years.

Tiburski left WMMS in late 2004 and began to build a resume that included his own radio acquisition company, and successful stints with ML Media Radio Division, Metroplex, Clear Channel, Renda Broadcasting and finally GM/VP Sales for Alpine.

“Walt Tiburski has tirelessly led WAVV and Alpine Broadcasting Corporation, as GM and VP Sales, for the last 13 years. He is a class act who operates with great energy, intelligence and integrity. Walt is highly respected by other broadcasters, peers and staff and has shared a wealth of knowledge and experience with us,” said Donna Alpert, CEO. “Above all, Walt is a true gentleman; when my husband and Alpine/ WAVV founder, Norman Alpert, became ill and subsequently passed, Walt stepped up to be sure that the traditions set by Norm would go on. We are excited that Walt will continue with us as Station Consultant into 2022.”