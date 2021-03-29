Two New Fuego Radio Markets

The Fuego Radio format has expanded into two new owned and operated Entravision stations in Las Vegas and Palm Springs. 92.7 KRRN-FM in the Moapa Valley and 103.5 KPST-FM in the Coachella Valley join KRTO-FM that flipped at the beginning of the year.

“Following the expansion of our popular Fuego Radio format into the Santa Barbara-Santa Maria market in January, we are thrilled to also introduce this format into the Las Vegas and Palm Springs markets,” said Nestor Rocha, VP Audio. “The Shoboy Show has been a great success in all of our markets, and we anticipate this momentum to continue in Las Vegas and Palm Springs as well.”

Fuego Radio presents a mix that features top trending global Latin Urban music mixed with Contemporary Hits.