Corey Joins Cumulus Detroit

The former Beasley Boston PD is now the Director of FM Programming for Cumulus Detroit, overseeing WDVD-FM (Hot AC) and New Country 93.1 WDRQ-FM (Country).

Corey most recently served as Beasley Media Group as Country Brand Manager and was Program Director for WKLB-FM in Boston from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Programming for Bell Media’s 105 radio stations in Canada. Corey was also Program Director of 104.5 CHUM-FM in Toronto for 10 years. The radio veteran began his career at age 17 at KISS 108 in Boston, where he worked his way up the ranks to serve as Music Director/Assistant Program Director from 1995 until 2006.

Corey has been named one of the Top Program Directors and Top Country Program Directors multiple times by Radio Ink magazine and in 2017 was named International