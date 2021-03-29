Mix/Podcast Show From LA’s Real 92.3

DJ E-ROCK, Karim Wazani and iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ Real 92.3 are launching a new weekly mix-Show and podcast. The Zen Sneaker Show will feature special mixes from DJ E-Rock and other Real 92.3 on-air personalities.

“We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia to share our love of sneaker, fashion and music cultures with audiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas,” said Wazani. “The show will focus on historical shoes and new releases and will feature interviews with some of the biggest names in music, sports and design to provide exclusive insights never-before-heard on the radio and access to some of the most exclusive product in sneaker history.”

A 30-minute condensed broadcast radio version of The Zen Sneaker Show will air every Saturday morning on Real 92.3 Los Angeles and Real 103.9 Las Vegas.