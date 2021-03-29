Cat Country Promotes Jaxon

Bo Jaxon is the new PD at Cat Country 95.1/KATC-FM in Colorado Springs. Jaxon joined Cumulus Colorado Springs in April 2020 and previously served KATC-FM as Morning Host and Assistant Program Director.

“Bo brings a huge amount of enthusiasm, energy, and good ideas to our very competitive Country battle in Colorado Springs,” said Bobby Irwin, OM. “In the short period of time we’ve worked together, I’ve watched him rebuild a morning show around pandemic circumstances and become an idea machine for the station and our advertising partners. VP/Market Manager Scott Jones and I are excited to turn him loose on the market.”