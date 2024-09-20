Longtime Fans Stunned As Syndicated Charlotte Radio Duo Split

After more than 25 years on air, fans of the syndicated Charlotte-based Ace & TJ Show were blindsided by the news that David “Ace” Cannon is abruptly leaving the program. The announcement was made via the show’s social media channels on Friday morning.

Cannon and Ritchie “TJ” Beams have been broadcast partners since 1998.

The statement said, “The new TJ & Riggins Show begins Monday, September 23. Expect much of the same content and products with some new additions to be announced soon. Ace is no longer associated with the show.” Bryan “Riggins” Weber started as an intern with the show in 2009, before becoming a main cast member.

Weber was named Vice President of Programming for the Ace & TJ Network in 2016. He has also held roles in production, social media development, and as a performer on the show.

Thousands of reactions poured in from surprised listeners on Facebook, leading to the show turning off the ability to post comments on the entire page.

No official reason has been given for the sudden exit. Adam Goodman, the duo’s manager, told The Charlotte Observer that Cannon’s exit is covered by a nondisclosure agreement, but he added that Ace, “Is still our friend.”

In May, Ace & TJ jumped from middays on Beasley Media Group’s Kiss 95.1 (WNKS) to afternoons on K104.7 (WKQC) in Charlotte. Outside of its home market, the show is heard on around a dozen other stations across the southeastern United States.