NBA Radio Legend Al McCoy Dead At 91

Al McCoy, the radio voice of the Phoenix Suns for over a half-century, passed away at 91. McCoy holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured broadcaster in NBA history, having called Suns games from September 27, 1972, until his final broadcast on May 11, 2023.

Born in 1933 in Williams, IA, McCoy began his radio career in 1951 while still a freshman at Drake University. He moved to Arizona in 1956 to call games for the Triple-A Phoenix Giants baseball team. A member of the Phoenix Suns’ Ring of Honor, McCoy was inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Throughout his broadcasting career, McCoy became known for his catchphrases “Shazam” and “Zing Go the Strings.”

In a statement released by the Suns, the McCoy family said, “As a father, he taught us the value of respect, loyalty, hard work, and love – both on and off the court. His passion, dedication and kindness touched countless lives, and while he may be gone, the impact he made will be felt for generations to come.”

Phoenix Suns Owner Mat Ishbia stated, “From his first call in 1972 to his last in 2023, Al McCoy was there for every defining moment in our history. He was the heartbeat of our organization, a cherished friend, a mentor to many and a legend whose voice brought countless unforgettable moments to life for generations of Suns fans. We are heartbroken by the passing of our beloved Al, the voice of the Phoenix Suns for over five decades. Our thoughts go out to Al’s family, friends and to our entire Suns community.”

Skyview Networks Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Thiele remarked, “Al was a gem of a gentleman, a special person, and the best of the best with his craft. His broadcast style made the Phoenix Suns a must-listen for generations of fans. Al will be sorely missed, and I am grateful for the friendship I had with him through the years.”

Sportscaster and former Suns star Charles Barkley commented, “This is a sad day for the Suns and the Suns family. Al McCoy represented everything that is great about Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and people who love basketball. I was blessed and honored to work with Al and I’m gonna miss him.”