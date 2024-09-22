ESPN Des Moines Retains Flagship Status for Drake Athletics

Drake Athletics and its multimedia rights holder, Drake Sports Properties, have signed a multi-year extension with Saga Communications. Under the agreement, ESPN Des Moines 1350 (KRNT-AM) will remain the flagship radio station for Drake Bulldogs broadcasts.

ESPN Des Moines will continue airing Drake Football, Men’s Basketball, and Women’s Basketball games on 1350 AM and 102.1 FM.

In addition, Drake Men’s Basketball will welcome a new radio analyst, Mike Swaim Jr., who joins longtime play-by-play announcer Michael Admire. Swaim Jr., a familiar voice in Central Iowa sports, has been providing analysis for the Iowa High School Sports Network since 2017 and briefly filled in during the 2022-23 basketball season.

For Women’s Basketball, Hunter Phillips and Randy Mauro continue into their ninth season as the broadcast team, with Mauro expanding his role to cover select road games. Chuck Reed and Craig Wederquist return to the booth for their second season as the all-Drake-alumnus team for Football broadcasts.

Saga Des Moines General Manager Stephanie Heide commented, “We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Drake Athletics,” said Des Moines Media Group Vice President and General Manager Stephanie Heide. “At Des Moines Media Group/ESPN Des Moines we take pride in being the home of the Bulldogs and providing this live and local connection with their fans.”

Drake Sports Properties General Manager Greg Ellis stated, “ESPN Des Moines has been a terrific partner as a home to Drake Athletics for years and continues to provide the best possible broadcast experience for Bulldog fans. We’re excited to continue offering quality broadcasts to listeners and to welcome Mike Swaim Jr. to our talented radio broadcast team.”

Drake University athletics director Brian Hardin also expressed, “As the flagship radio station of Des Moines’ Hometown Team, ESPN Des Moines has broadcast many victories by our basketball and football teams to Central Iowa. We are proud to partner with Des Moines Media Group and look forward to many more Drake wins being shared across our community.”