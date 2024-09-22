After Radio Cuts, ‘Dave & Molly’ Find New Spokane Home

After being cut loose after more than three decades on Spokane radio, fans of The Dave, Ken, and Molly Show will have something new to look forward to on a new platform. Dave Sposito and Molly Allen have announced they will continue their careers with KHQ-TV.

Morgan Murphy Media abruptly canceled the long-running morning show in June, removing it from 92.9 ZZU (KZZU). The program’s Ken Hopkins used the opportunity to announce his retirement after 32 years in radio. However, Sposito and Allen are launching The Dave & Molly Show through KHQ-TV’s digital streaming platform, NonStop Local.

This new venture marks KHQ’s return to “the radio business” after nearly three decades. The Dave & Molly Show will debut on Monday, September 23, available via podcast and streaming on the NonStop Local KHQ App.

Hopkins commented, “Despite its surprise ending, I feel unbelievably fortunate to have spent my entire radio career in this beautiful city. I will forever hold a great debt of gratitude to Dave, Molly, our listeners, and the community for their tremendous support for me and my family after my accident. I’m thrilled for Dave and Molly and so happy that Spokane will still have a place to hang out.”

KHQ Incorporated President Neal Boling shared, “We put our heads together and devised a way to reconnect Dave and Molly with their loyal fans through the digital ‘airwaves.’ Dave and Molly are as local as it gets, and I’m incredibly excited they’re joining our NonStop Local team.”