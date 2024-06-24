Spokane Radio Shakeup as ‘Dave, Ken, and Molly’ Ends Suddenly

On Friday morning, listeners of the long-running Dave, Ken, and Molly morning show in Spokane woke to a shock: the show’s abrupt cancellation. Morgan Murphy Media let the 92.9 ZZU (KZZU) trio go as part of a larger operational restructuring in the market.

The sudden cancellation has left both listeners and hosts of the show – which had been running for more than three decades – in shock. Co-host, Molly Allen, shared on Facebook that she and Dave Sposito and Ken Hopkins were unaware while on-air Thursday that the show would be their last broadcast, expressing regret for not having the chance to bid farewell to their audience.

Sposito told The Spokesman-Review, “There’s not much that I can say right now… But we were the top rated show for many, many years… And none of us saw this coming… Still sort of processing it all.”

The Wisconsin-based Morgan Murphy also cut the News Now morning show at sister station KXLY 920 in favor of a radio simulcast of its digital video news offering, Good Morning Northwest.

KXLY talent Dave Spencer said, “I had the privilege of spending several years as the producer for Dave Ken and Molly before switching to News Radio. I am heartbroken for them as well as my producer Steve West who just joined our team 8 months ago.”

In a brief release on KXLY-AM’s website, Morgan Murphy Media VP of Radio Tery Garras said, “We are restructuring operations to reflect current economic conditions while maintaining our commitment to our loyal listeners, partners, and community into the future.” The release also addressed the show’s success through the years.

Plans for the KZZU morning timeslot have yet to be revealed.