Cumulus Promotes Alex Cadelago To Spread Houston Success

Cumulus Media has promoted Houston Market Manager Alex Cadelago to Regional Vice President, adding oversight of its Albuquerque and Tucson markets. Starting July 1, Cadelago will supervise Albuquerque Market Manager Jeff Berry and Tucson Market Manager Ken Kowalcek.

His appointment aims to leverage his success record in Houston to foster growth and enhance operations across Cumulus’ seven Albuquerque stations and five Tucson signals.

Before joining Cumulus in 2014, Cadelago held significant roles in sales and management at both CBS Radio and Clear Channel Houston. In 2018, he won Radio Ink‘s Radio Wayne Award for Market Manager of the Year.

He will report directly to Cumulus Media President of Operations Dave Milner.

Milner said, “Alex is an extremely effective and capable leader. His track record in Houston has been outstanding, so it’s a logical progression for him to help lead both Albuquerque and Tucson.”

Alex Cadelago stated, “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with our amazing teams in Albuquerque and Tucson and am looking forward to building upon the success Jeff and Ken have achieved in these regions. I would like to thank Mary Berner and Dave Milner for their support in expanding my role with Cumulus, and Dan Bennett for his mentorship over the past ten years.”