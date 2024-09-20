Radio Hall of Fame Inducts Eight Industry Icons For 2024

The Radio Hall of Fame honored its 2024 inductees on Thursday during the annual induction ceremony and dinner held at the Omni Nashville. This year’s class featured eight new inductees, recognized for their contributions to the industry.

The event was hosted by 2022 Radio Hall of Fame inductee Lon Helton, with opening remarks delivered by Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chairmen Kraig Kitchin and Dennis Green.

Inductees included Lee Harris, Mary McCoy, Phil Hendrie, Crook & Chase (Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase), Matt Siegel, Jaime Jarrin, Barry Mayo, and Kraig T. Kitchin. Each inductee was introduced by industry peers and notable names, such as Reba McEntire, Orel Hershiser, and Jim Rome, who celebrated their achievements.

The ceremony also recognized the 2024 Legends of Radio – those who are being inducted into the Hall posthumously. Those honorees include Chuck Blore, Alan Colmes, Charlie Douglas, Jim Ladd, Maria Martin, Byron MacGregor, Percy Sutton, and Rusty Walker.

The selection process for six of the inductees was determined by a voting panel of more than 900 industry professionals. Two additional inductees were chosen by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee. The voting process was overseen by Miller Kaplan’s Andrew Rosen.

Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair Dennis Green previously commented, “This class, like the ones before it, exemplifies the highest standards of excellence that radio broadcasters have upheld throughout radio’s rich history, making this medium so special to generations of listeners. These individuals have entertained, informed, and enriched listeners with their special talents.”