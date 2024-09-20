Chiquibaby Talks Radio’s Role in Elections and Hispanic Heritage

Earlier this week, Stephanie “Chiquibaby” Himonidis, host of El Show de Chiquibaby on Nueva Network, made headlines for her candid interview with Vice President Kamala Harris. Himonidis is heard on more than one hundred Spanish-language radio stations and has been recognized as one of People en Español’s 25 Most Powerful Women as well as one of Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women in Radio for 2024.

Latinos represent one of radio’s most powerful and loyal demographics, especially during election season, as 97% of adult Hispanics in the US listen to radio every week, according to Nielsen.

We sat down with Himonidis to discuss the interview, the importance of Hispanic radio and its air talent in election years and beyond, and the lasting impact that Spanish-language stations have on Hispanic culture in the US.

Radio Ink: What was your main takeaway from your conversation with Vice President Harris?

Himonidis: The number one thing that resonated with me was the fact that the Vice President is interested in the Voto Latino. Her campaign reached out to do the interview. It was a privilege to have the opportunity to be one of the few radio anchors who had the opportunity to talk to her and see her interest in making a difference.

Radio Ink: When you prepare for an interview of that importance, what do you feel is your role in highlighting the concerns of the Hispanic community?

Himonidis: I’m a young mom. I’m an immigrant. I have a three-year-old daughter. That came first. I asked myself what really interests me for the next president of the United States. What do I want bettered for myself and my community? I think of people around me and my audience. What are the issues that are really affecting us? Number one is definitely the economy and number two is immigration.

Radio Ink: Not all of the election’s hot topics are policy-based. You also tackled the ongoing upset between Maná and Nicky Jam. How do you see issues in culture affecting your listeners?

Himonidis: When I was preparing for this interview, there were two issues in the news that were related to pop culture. And one of them was this fight between these two Hispanics about politics, and for me, it was important to see her reaction. The other was, I hadn’t heard her reaction to Taylor Swift’s endorsement, so I wanted to get her thoughts on everything.

With Maná and Nicky Jam, it’s a very tight race, and it’s a very steamy race. Even just announcing that I was going to interview her, people were steamy about it. The country’s very divided between all Americans, not just Hispanics.

Radio Ink: You interviewed President Biden back when he was in the race, now Vice President Harris. Her campaign just announced a multimillion-dollar ad campaign specifically for Spanish-language radio. Democrats are clearly investing in Hispanic radio, but with both parties seeking that very valuable audience, do you see that same investment in time and money from Republicans in radio, or is there a divide?

Himonidis: Well, I don’t know how each party spends money, because I’m not in the sales side. But I definitely feel that Democrats have historically been more interested in investing in the issues of Hispanics, even though I see Republicans trying to get Latinos for Trump. There have been Hispanic actors and musicians voicing their support, but I don’t see as much from Republicans as I see Democrats interested in just attracting Latinos but also trying to send a message.

Radio Ink: There has been a lot of concern around how Hispanic voters are disproportionately affected by misinformation and disinformation. What unique role do you think that Hispanic radio plays in maintaining a healthy, informed democracy?

Himonidis: We have a huge responsibility. Even as a communicator and journalist, I sometimes read things that I’m like, “Is this for real?” And I have to go and research it. But that’s my job and my responsibility to stay on the correct thing. I see people like my mom read things through Facebook that isn’t accurate. There’s a lot of this disinformation, and I really think the most comes from social media. So, I think those of us on the radio have a huge responsibility to look for the right information to say.

Radio Ink: Let’s change gears to end. Hispanic Heritage Month just started, and, of course, Hispanic radio has a very rich history here in the US. What do you believe is the greatest contribution Hispanic radio has made to the culture and identity of the communities that it serves?

Himonidis: There are 17 million registered voters that speak Spanish and listen to radio. They still look to radio for information. I think the influence that the radio has in the US for Hispanics is immensely big. To this day, it’s still the number one tool for Hispanics to get informed and to send their messages around. The radio is huge.

I’m Mexican. I came from Guadalajara when I was 19 to do radio in Spanish in the US. Having a career here for over 20 years means a lot, because that means there’s a lot of people in need for entertainment, for news, for representation.

So that’s what we try to do through radio. You know, I’ve been doing it through El Show de Chiquibaby for the last eight years. It hasn’t been easy but little by little we have been growing. I just hope every day that I do this show with such passion. I love to talk about gossip, I love to talk about music, I love to talk about different topics, but for me the most important thing is representation and trying to make a difference with the information that we share every day.