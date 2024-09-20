Women Propelling Radio’s Digital Growth Share Their Strategies

With digital now accounting for nearly one-fifth of all radio revenue, navigating the complexities of selling digital products is a challenge for many broadcasters. On Thursday, some of the industry’s strongest sales leaders gave their tips on adapting to the change.

Moderated by Sheila Kirby, a Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio webinar on the topic gathered Beasley Media Group Chief Revenue Officer Tina Murley, Audacy SVP Digital Media Sales and Operations Jenny Sutton, and Townsquare Media Minnesota Market President Shannon Knoepke.

Training and collaboration are essential in educating radio sales teams on digital solutions. Murley emphasized that sellers need a keen understanding of the full range of products radio offers, as money is shifting quickly to digital. “Be your own advocate,” she advised, while Knoepke stressed the synergy between digital and broadcast, noting that they complement each other rather than compete.

As the Client Needs Analysis remains a vital tool in radio sales, Murley advises sellers to lean into AI for industry-specific and geographical insights. Sutton added that sellers should come to meetings prepared with research on a client’s digital activity—whether it’s on social media, YouTube, or other digital advertising platforms. These touchpoints can lead to meaningful conversations and stronger partnerships.

As streaming becomes a more significant part of the audio ecosystem, clients are increasingly asking about its benefits. Sutton explained that selling streaming to clients is straightforward – “same product, new speaker” – making it an easy add-on to traditional radio. Murley added that people can now listen to their favorite stations from anywhere, which presents new sales opportunities, particularly for those with strong ties to their hometown markets.

Impression-based selling allows radio to compete more evenly with other media, providing efficiency on a standardized CPM level, according to Murley. Knoepke emphasized that data-driven decisions allow for a “quality over quantity” approach. Murley also pointed to the demand for social media influencers, explaining that radio’s “local megaphone” holds significant power, extending its reach into digital spaces.

With $5 billion spent on political ads this year, including $700 million on radio, the panel discussed the growing role of video, especially in down-ballot races. Murley explained that OTT advertising is the fastest-growing sector for political spending, as politicians are drawn to seeing themselves on screen. With geo-targeting capabilities, radio sellers can now offer video solutions that target specific districts. Sutton reminded attendees that digital video is a key part of consumers’ daily lives, and when paired with audio’s broad reach, it becomes a powerful tool for advertisers.