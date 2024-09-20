Senators Push FCC for Transparency Rules Before 2024 Election

After approval from members of the House, now US senators are expressing their support for the FCC’s proposal to mandate the disclosure of AI-generated content in political advertisements on radio and television, as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

In a letter addressed to FCC Secretary Marlene H. Dortch, eight US senators highlighted the potential risks posed by generative AI in political campaigns. The letter was signed by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), Peter Welch (D-VT), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Angus King (I-ME).

The senators call for a clear definition of “AI-generated content” to exclude basic audio and video editing tools from the regulations, advocating for these rules to take effect 90 days before an election and extend through the election certification process.

The letter emphasizes the growing concerns around the use of AI in political ads, stating that while AI offers certain benefits, it also presents risks. These risks, they argue, are heightened in the context of elections, where AI-generated content could potentially spread misinformation, incite political violence, or suppress voter participation.

They also expressed concern that foreign actors could exploit AI to destabilize American democracy by undermining trust in the electoral process. The letter advocates for swift implementation of the proposed rules, noting that early voting for the 2024 election has already begun in some states.

In closing, the letter reads, “We urge the Commission to finalize and implement these rules as soon as possible.”

House Democrats, including House Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Joe Morelle (D-NY), House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Frank Pallone (D-NJ), and Subcommittee on Communications and Technology Ranking Member Doris Matsui (D-CA), have also urged the implementation of the rulemaking, although they did not suggest a timetable.

The comment period on the NPRM was extended through September 19, with the deadline for comment replies set at October 11.