Spanish-Language Broadcasters Are Safeguarding Democracy

(By Curtis LeGeyt) As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, it’s important to recognize the pivotal role Spanish-language broadcasters play in delivering reliable, culturally relevant information to the Hispanic community. Representing more than 18% of the total population, over 36.2 million Hispanics are eligible to vote in this election cycle, making them a powerful force in shaping the future of the country.

Spanish language broadcasters are essential to keeping Hispanic voters – one of the fastest-growing and increasingly politically active demographics – accurately informed, particularly during election cycles.

Hispanic audiences, particularly Spanish-speaking Latinos, are increasingly targeted by and exposed to misinformation and disinformation campaigns. According to NPR, political misinformation is often specifically tailored to exploit language barriers and cultural nuances, making it difficult for Spanish-speaking audiences to access accurate information. In contrast, Spanish language broadcasters play a crucial role in countering this by providing reliable, fact-checked news and information. While misinformation proliferates through less-regulated digital platforms, Spanish language broadcasters offer a trusted alternative. Broadcast television captures 28.4% of viewership among Spanish language-dominant Hispanics – nearly eight points higher than the total U.S. average – underscoring the strong demand for credible, culturally relevant programming.

The rise of artificial intelligence and the spread of misleading digital content have intensified the need for reliable journalism. AI’s role in generating misinformation and distorting content has made broadcasters’ commitment to fact-checking and accurate reporting even more crucial. Broadcasters face significant costs in producing local news and rely on their copyrighted content to serve their communities effectively.

Unauthorized use of this content by AI systems could undermine broadcasters’ ability to invest in local news and exacerbate the challenge of distinguishing legitimate content from misinformation. Univision News’ elDetector and Telemundo’s T Verifica, two fact-checking initiatives, demonstrate the rigorous effort broadcasters make to verify facts and counter misinformation.

The Hispanic Media GOTV Coalition, supported by NAB and its partners, exemplifies these efforts by working to mobilize voters and provide essential election-related information to educate communities. The coalition’s campaign, “Martes de Acción” (“Tuesdays of Action”), is empowering Hispanic voters and reinforcing the critical role local broadcasters play in keeping their communities informed during significant moments, like the upcoming elections. By serving as a trusted source, Spanish language broadcasters help ensure these communities remain informed and engaged, and this timely and accurate information is a cornerstone in safeguarding the democratic process.

Prominent figures like María Elena Salinas, an award-winning journalist and a longtime advocate for Hispanic communities, have been inducted into NAB’s Hall of Fame as examples of the invaluable contributions these individuals make to the fabric of our democracy. Their work reflects the tradition of Hispanic journalists who have been on the front lines of breaking news, ensuring their communities receive the coverage they need. As highlighted in exhibits like ¡De última hora! at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, Hispanic journalists have been pivotal in shaping news coverage and bridging cultural and linguistic gaps. This tradition of delivering trusted information remains crucial in countering misinformation and protecting our democratic processes.

This Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the tireless efforts of Spanish language broadcasters. Their commitment to changing the narrative on misinformation and delivering live, local and timely information has made them a dependable source of trusted news in the Hispanic community, especially during election cycles when their role is more indispensable than ever.

This column was reposted with permission from its original source.

Curtis LeGeyt is the president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. He serves as the chief advocate for America’s free, local radio broadcasters.