Urban One Promotes Tatum

Samuel Tatum is now the Vice President of Integrated Marketing & Partnerships for the company. It’s a newly created position. Tatum has been with Urban One since 2004, holding various positions of increasing responsibility, and most recently as D.O.S. at its Washington, DC cluster.

Tatum will lead a team of marketers and project managers in developing and implementing new innovative marketing solutions for national advertisers and agencies.

“Sam’s deep understanding of the sales process along with his innate understanding of integrated marketing strategies will boost our integrated marketing efforts and help our sales team reach new heights,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP of National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. “His proven leadership in one of our largest radio clusters and his long tenure with the company uniquely position him to maneuver adeptly and help our sales teams deliver effective cross-platform solutions and extraordinary value to our advertisers.”

Tatum stated, “I am humbled by the confidence Reach Media and Radio One has placed in me and am excited to continue to grow the legacy of our founder, Cathy Hughes, in this new role. Radio One and Reach Media have a rich portfolio of assets, and I am passionate about the opportunity to create, develop, and execute unique, on-brand, and culturally appropriate solutions that provide reach and engagement with the Black consumer for our advertisers and partners. Let’s blaze new trails!”