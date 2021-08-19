NAB Says Safety First in Las Vegas

One day after CES made a smilar call, the NAB announced that all attendees and participants planning to attend the October NAB Show will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Both shows attact tens of thousands of people. Both shows are held in Las Vegas.

The NAB’s Chris Brown said, “We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration.”

The 2021 NAB show (October 9-13) and the RAB Radio Show (October 13-14) are also being held in Las Vegas. Proof of vaccination will be required for both events.