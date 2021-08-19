NAB Says Safety First in Las Vegas

One day after CES made a smilar call, the NAB announced that all attendees and participants planning to attend the October NAB Show will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Both shows attact tens of thousands of people. Both shows are held in Las Vegas.
The NAB’s Chris Brown said, “We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will provide further details on implementation as well as other safety measures under consideration.”
The 2021 NAB show (October 9-13) and the RAB Radio Show (October 13-14) are also being held in Las Vegas. Proof of vaccination will be required for both events.
The C19 is really.
However the hype is the more dangerous variant. And there is no FDA approval in any of the juice!
This is stab for the sake of stab!
Stop the fear!
Do life.
God only gave you ONE!
Jeff in Sa-ra-so-ta!
The NAB failed. There should be an option to show a negative test result OR the vax. In fact people WITH the vax CAN STILL get and spread C19. A negative test result actually might provide MORE safety. I will be asking for a refund.
This is why hospital ICUs are filling up once again.
The elites continue the game in every corner of our lives. I hope no one shows up. The pandemic is fake. It has never been isolated. Prove me wrong. The flu disappeared? REALLY? and you all are in MEDIA? No research? If you can’t see this by now, you never will.
It doesn’t work that way. If you believe it’s all a lie it’s up to you to prove it. Basic stuff, Boris.
As I recall, NAB has fought “unnecessary” government regulation and control. Given the recent surge in Covid-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths, this would certainly be a necessary requirement to help protect the well-being of attendees and workers. This might cost NAB some attendance and the dollars that go with it, but it’s good to see NAB putting health and safety ahead of revenue.
This is the right call by NAB, and the organization deserves credit for trying to keep people safe. Well done, NAB, and see you in Vegas!
There’s a difference between the government mandating something to everyone and a private membership group requiring something with its members. It’s spelled out in the US Constitution. They’re not regulating anything. If you don’t want to attend, stay home. No one is being forced to spend a week in Las Vegas.
Not sure I like this. As an organization that fights against government regulation and control, it seems hypocritical to mandate regulation to its members. This is not different.