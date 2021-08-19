California Radio Day Grows to 30 Stations

This year California Public Radio Day will take place on August 26. 2020 was the inaugural year for the campaign that creates awareness for the public service public radio stations provide to their communities. 30 stations are participating this year, up from 13 in 2020.

In a joint statement, the participating organizations said: “This past year has underlined the importance of access to trustworthy public media for everyone in our communities. In the face of unprecedented challenges , public radio stations across the state stand together united for what connects us. We believe in public radio’s ability to uplift voices of the community, to entertain, educate, inform, and inspire, and so do our listeners. From timely and localized reporting on fires to shining a light on our communities, public radio is essential. But without the financial support of our listeners, we are at great risk of faltering on this mission. We are overjoyed to see our ranks grow in our second year proving that California Public Radio Day is here to stay as a day for us to celebrate our love for what we provide to our state.”

Participating public radio stations across California include: 88.5 FM (Northridge), Cap Radio (Sacramento), DubLab (Los Angeles), KALW (San Francisco), KAZU (Monterey Bay), KCBX (San Luis Obispo), KCHO North State Public Radio (Chico), KCLU (Santa Barbara), KCRW (Santa Monica), KDFC (San Francisco), KDVS (UC Davis), KFCF (Fresno), KISL (Avalon), KJCC (San Jose City College), KKJZ (Long Beach), KMUD (Redway), KPBS (San Diego), KPCC (Pasadena), KPFA (Berkeley), KPFK (Los Angeles), KQED (San Francisco), KRCB (Santa Rosa), KUSC (Los Angeles), KVCR (San Bernardino), KVPR (Fresno), KXLU (Loyola Marymount University), KX FM (Laguna Beach), KZSC (Santa Cruz), KZYX (Mendocino), UCLA Radio (UCLA).