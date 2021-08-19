The Wolkoff’s Sue G-Networks

Danno and Laura Wolkoff, who were recently let go from the newly names G-Networks, formerly Sun Broadcast Group, have filed a lawsuit against the company for wrongful termination. They say they are owed over $2 million.

Danno (COO) and Laura (VP) joined the Gen Media owned company back in 2020 when Gen purchased Envision which the Wolkoff’s launched nearly 2 decades ago.

The lawsuit claims that the Wolkoff’s were sent a termination letter alleging “gross negligence and gross incompetence in the performance of their duties and take reasonable measures to cured their conduct and its consequences within 30 days.” They say their salaries were also “suspended until further notice as a partial offset of the damages to its business caused by them.”

The Wolkoff suit claims the termination notice failed to identify any specific conduct of Daniel and Laura that allegedly constituted gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct. And it failed to identify which duties Daniel and Laura allegedly performed with gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct and that the notice failed to identify what reasonable measures it deems necessary to cure Daniel’s and Laura’s alleged gross negligence, gross incompetence or willful misconduct.

Danno was being paid a salary of $250,000 at the time and Laura was being paid $200,000. They claim they were fired without cause and are owed the $2.1 million as a result for their contract being breached.