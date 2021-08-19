WBGO PD Thurston Briscoe Passes

Thurston Briscoe programmed New Jersey Public Radio’s WBGO-FM for more than 20 years. Briscoe, who left the station in 2013, has died.

Briscoe started at WBGO in 1990 after nearly a decade with NPR where he worked on Morning Edition. As program director at WBGO, Briscoe was involved in many projects including, the Village Vanguard series, and producing web streams from a variety of venues including the Newport Jazz Festival.

A wonderful tribute story on Thurston Briscoe can be found on the WBGO-FM Website.

Thurston Briscoe was 74.