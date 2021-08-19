The Stoop Season Six

‘The Stoop’ on the Radiotopia podcast network, covers stories across the Black diaspora. The program explores Black life through conversations, reporting and personal storytelling.

Hosted by journalists Hana Baba and Leila Day the new season will include a tribute to Horror Noir, a tribute to African comedy and a look at Pan-Africanism.

“Leila and Hana have a singular way of reeling you into sound-rich conversations as they dig into stories that they care deeply about and that you do too by the end of each episode,” said Julie Shapiro, executive producer of the Radiotopia podcast network. “We’re so proud to have welcomed ‘The Stoop’ into Radiotopia earlier this year, and I can’t wait to hear what’s in store for this new season.”