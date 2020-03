The University of Minnesota Board of Regents has voted in support of a plan to sell public radio station KUMD-FM to the Duluth Superior Area Educational Television Corporation for $175,000. The buyer operates PBS station WDSE-TV.

A university spokesperson told WDIO-TV that a second Regents vote may be required depending on the wording of the asset purchase agreement and legal advice. The letter of intent says UMD will retain KUMD’s vinyl record collection and some other recordings.