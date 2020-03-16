Jay West Promoted At WVBW

Jay West has been promoted to Brand Manager of Max Media’s AC station WVBW (92.9 The WAVE). West joined the station last January as the afternoon host.

West has been on the radio in Hampton Roads weekday afternoons since the mid-90s. Prior to that, he hosted radio shows in Philadelphia, Houston, Buffalo, and Milwaukee and other towns.

“Jay has proven himself to be an invaluable asset to Max Media. He’s truly talented, creative, and has a remarkable drive to win. He’s the natural choice to continue the growth of 92.9 The WAVE,” said Keith Barton, VP/GM of Max Media Hampton Roads.