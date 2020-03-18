iHeart Cleveland Commits To 10K Coronavirus PSAs

The 10,000 Public Service Announcements will run through April 30, across iHeart’s nine Cleveland stations, to help local citizens and community organizations during the outbreak.

The PSAs will raise awareness and encourage listeners to engage with various local organizations, including the Cleveland Food Bank, the Salvation Army, the City Mission, and Providence House.

“iHeartMedia Cleveland’s commitment to the community is unwavering, and our community and neighbors need us more than ever,” said Keith Hotchkiss, President of iHeartMedia’s North Ohio Region. “We look forward to shining a spotlight on many worthy local organizations that serve so many people in our community.”

To submit a PSA for consideration, local organizations can email iHeartMedia Cleveland stations at [email protected].